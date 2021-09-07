Swiss National Bank Has $34.73 Million Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 932,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,037 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Aramark were worth $34,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ARMK stock opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. Aramark has a twelve month low of $24.92 and a twelve month high of $43.12. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.28.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. Aramark’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently -258.82%.

ARMK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Aramark from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.70.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

