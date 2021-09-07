Swiss National Bank Buys 23,300 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,239,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $43,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,922,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,636,000 after buying an additional 7,597,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,362,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,285,000 after buying an additional 2,473,515 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,734,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,880,000 after buying an additional 788,974 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,005,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,012,000 after buying an additional 2,060,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,990,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,394,000 after buying an additional 1,064,531 shares in the last quarter. 59.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $31.42 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 12 month low of $23.61 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73 and a beta of 1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trip.com Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

