Swiss National Bank Acquires 47,316 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 778,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,316 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Molson Coors Beverage worth $41,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after buying an additional 41,054 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

TAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.82.

Shares of NYSE:TAP opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $61.48. The stock has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of -18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.69%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

