Swiss National Bank Acquires 20,587 Shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,473 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,587 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Autoliv worth $33,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Autoliv during the first quarter worth $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Autoliv by 227.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autoliv stock opened at $87.72 on Tuesday. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.49 and a 52 week high of $108.76. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ALV shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Autoliv from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.69.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

