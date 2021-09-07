Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.000-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.10 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.51 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.280-$0.480 EPS.

SMCI stock opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.27. Super Micro Computer has a 12-month low of $21.95 and a 12-month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

SMCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.75.

In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

