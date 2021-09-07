Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.280-$0.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.550. The company issued revenue guidance of $900 million-$980 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $910.97 million.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.000-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Shares of SMCI stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.67. The stock had a trading volume of 446 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.51. Super Micro Computer has a twelve month low of $21.95 and a twelve month high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Super Micro Computer’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total transaction of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total value of $119,677.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,682.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Super Micro Computer stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 313.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,558 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Super Micro Computer worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

