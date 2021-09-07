Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 298.3% during the first quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 199,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,095,000 after acquiring an additional 149,617 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 111.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,526 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,371,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,796,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Sun Life Financial by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530 shares in the last quarter. 43.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.90.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.53 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.4386 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 42.93%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

