Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,513 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 141,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up approximately 9.2% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $40,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 830.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 220.6% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

VUG stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $308.52. 33,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,735. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.11.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

