Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Sysco comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sysco by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SYY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.78.

SYY stock traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $76.69. 26,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,310,866. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $53.85 and a 1-year high of $86.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a 200-day moving average of $78.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.56%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $578,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares in the company, valued at $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

