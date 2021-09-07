Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 533 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 32,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.36. 189,433 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,370,646. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $75.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.60.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

