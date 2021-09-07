Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the first quarter worth $104,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the second quarter worth $162,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $196,000.

NYSE BTT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,685. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

