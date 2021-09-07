Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,071 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 58,773 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 89,728 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. 13.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nuveen Municipal Value Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NUV traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.41. The stock had a trading volume of 53 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,542. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.51 and a 1-year high of $11.97.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

See Also: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Municipal Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.