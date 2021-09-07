Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 50,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 13,520 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 125.8% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 7,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the first quarter worth $2,885,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $11,893,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 46.6% in the first quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Gold Miners ETF alerts:

GDX traded down $0.93 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,035,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,633,252. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $43.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.64.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.