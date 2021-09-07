Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 10.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.1% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 14,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 42,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $159.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.38 and a 1 year high of $167.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $477.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.70 and its 200-day moving average is $155.69.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

