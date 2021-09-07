StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.68

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.68 and traded as high as C$5.58. StorageVault Canada shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 52,329 shares.

A number of analysts have commented on SVI shares. Cormark boosted their target price on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TD Securities upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.25 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Get StorageVault Canada alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$5.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 681.90.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$51.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$44.90 million. On average, research analysts forecast that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

StorageVault Canada Company Profile (CVE:SVI)

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for StorageVault Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StorageVault Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.