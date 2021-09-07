Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Call Options (NYSEARCA:DXJ)

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,039 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,703% compared to the typical volume of 224 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 602.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,009,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,874 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,603.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,071,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,228 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 116.0% in the 2nd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 359,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,914,000 after purchasing an additional 192,847 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,098,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,829,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,225,000 after purchasing an additional 90,091 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DXJ traded up $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $63.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,987. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund has a 52-week low of $47.75 and a 52-week high of $63.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.63.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

