Stifel Nicolaus Raises JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target to $90.00

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark dropped their price target on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, CLSA decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $110.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JD.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.20.

Shares of JD stock traded up $2.27 on Tuesday, reaching $82.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,705,537. The company has a market capitalization of $110.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. JD.com has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $108.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that JD.com will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in JD.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JD.com in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in JD.com during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

