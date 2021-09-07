Stifel Nicolaus Increases Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $185.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $175.00 to $185.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.90.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $166.36 on Tuesday. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.64 and its 200 day moving average is $134.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.56 and a beta of 0.75.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 33.07% and a negative return on equity of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Everbridge will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,377,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Nigam sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.24, for a total transaction of $72,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,359 shares of company stock worth $2,322,361 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 1,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Featured Article: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.