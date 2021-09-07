stETH (STETH) Trading 27.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. One stETH coin can now be purchased for approximately $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH has traded 27.7% higher against the US dollar. stETH has a market cap of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001899 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00065600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.58 or 0.00147315 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00205421 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,949.50 or 0.07499477 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,637.56 or 0.99950337 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.56 or 0.00946681 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official website is lido.fi . The official message board for stETH is blog.lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

