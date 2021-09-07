Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.61. 68,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,933,076. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $27.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $249.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.52 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 33.30% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,888,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,467,000 after purchasing an additional 152,897 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,023,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,871,000 after purchasing an additional 986,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,149,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,392,000 after purchasing an additional 206,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,497,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,506,000 after purchasing an additional 155,013 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,547,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,936,000 after purchasing an additional 219,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

