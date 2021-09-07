Status (SNT) Hits One Day Volume of $60.15 Million

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded 17% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Status has a market cap of $343.73 million and approximately $60.15 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0990 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Status has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00059944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002864 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014758 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.59 or 0.00153732 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00045227 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $349.95 or 0.00741104 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 coins and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 coins. The official website for Status is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Status is an open source messaging platform and mobile browser that allows users to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) that run on the Ethereum Network. In Status, users own and control their own data, wealth and digital identity. The Status Network Token ('SNT') is an Ethereum-based token that is required to interact with the Status Network. “

Status Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.