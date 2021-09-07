STATERA 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $170,066.00 (STA)

STATERA (CURRENCY:STA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 6th. During the last week, STATERA has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. One STATERA coin can now be bought for $0.0246 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. STATERA has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $170,066.00 worth of STATERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001896 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.74 or 0.00065843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00150095 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $108.39 or 0.00205442 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,964.16 or 0.07513360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,568.46 or 0.99634192 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003067 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $501.72 or 0.00950928 BTC.

STATERA Profile

STATERA was first traded on July 4th, 2017. STATERA’s total supply is 80,590,683 coins and its circulating supply is 80,589,714 coins. The official website for STATERA is stateratoken.com . STATERA’s official Twitter account is @startaico and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Starta Accelerator is an acceleration program launched by Starta Capital VC Fund in 2015. It seeks to empower Eastern European frontier technology companies by exposing them to the U.S. market and providing training in various areas. Starta identifies and helps these companies while also getting a share of the company, then exiting at with a profit. The Starta token is a Waves-based asset that represents a share in the portfolio of the “Starta Accelerator 16/17”, allowing holders to profit from this business model. The portfolio at hand includes multiple startups, mostly tech-oriented. “

