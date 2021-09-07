S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $29.63 price target (down previously from $34.00) on shares of S&T Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in S&T Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $115,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the first quarter worth $219,000. 52.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STBA traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.88. 80,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,620. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. S&T Bancorp has a 1-year low of $16.98 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 27.83% and a return on equity of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&T Bancorp will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

