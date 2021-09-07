Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Gap Up to $249.04

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $249.04, but opened at $258.46. Spotify Technology shares last traded at $262.04, with a volume of 19,278 shares changing hands.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Monday, July 26th. reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.52 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPOT. Bluestein R H & Co. grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 81.4% in the first quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.9% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 71,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 106,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,475,000 after buying an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in Spotify Technology by 121.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology during the first quarter worth about $524,000. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile (NYSE:SPOT)

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

