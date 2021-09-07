Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.27.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SPR shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of SPR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $39.51. 25,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,188,917. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.70. Spirit AeroSystems has a 1-year low of $17.26 and a 1-year high of $53.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.10.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.28) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is currently -0.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 26,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

