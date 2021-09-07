Spire Inc. (SR) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 9th

Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) declared a dividend on Friday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the utilities provider on Saturday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Spire has raised its dividend payment by 17.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Spire has a payout ratio of 58.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Spire to earn $4.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Shares of SR opened at $66.17 on Tuesday. Spire has a 52 week low of $50.58 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.39 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Spire will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SR. Sidoti upgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

In other Spire news, Director John P. Stupp, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $448,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,366.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Spire stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.30% of Spire worth $11,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

