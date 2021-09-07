Spinnaker Trust Trims Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Spinnaker Trust lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000.

IWM stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $228.92. The stock had a trading volume of 300,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,971. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.42. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

