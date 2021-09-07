Spinnaker Trust Takes Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 526.3% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in Yum China by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum China in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Yum China has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Shares of NYSE YUMC traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company had a trading volume of 3,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,048,387. The stock has a market cap of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Yum China’s payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

