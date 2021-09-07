Spinnaker Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Spinnaker Trust increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) by 50.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,244 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBMM. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 62,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 123,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,581 shares. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.01.

