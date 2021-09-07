Spinnaker Trust Decreases Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Spinnaker Trust cut its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188,097 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust owned approximately 0.20% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Connable Office Inc. grew its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 273,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 947,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,311,000 after acquiring an additional 18,292 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its holdings in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 689,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,977,000 after acquiring an additional 29,476 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 9,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,181,000.

NYSEARCA:KBA traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.58. 29,384 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,463. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.03. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $38.42 and a one year high of $53.32.

