Spinnaker Trust Boosts Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Spinnaker Trust’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 170,882 shares of company stock valued at $28,152,262. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $165.49. 1,981 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,567. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.12. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $168.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.63, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. On average, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

