Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,855 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 97.8% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,036 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $235,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 99,355 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $11,108,000 after buying an additional 3,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemenway Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.11. The stock had a trading volume of 141,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,878,241. The firm has a market cap of $136.91 billion, a PE ratio of 49.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.39. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $81.75 and a twelve month high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.