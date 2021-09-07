Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 26,197 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,191,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,142,682 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $1,225,066,000 after purchasing an additional 685,847 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in VMware by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,174,554 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $628,062,000 after buying an additional 78,747 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VMware by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 781,014 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $117,298,000 after buying an additional 65,893 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in VMware by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 729,064 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $109,688,000 after buying an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in VMware by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 689,191 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $103,688,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

In related news, EVP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.18, for a total value of $217,532.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $54,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VMware stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.37. 31,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,203,070. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.79 and a twelve month high of $172.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.36.

VMware Company Profile

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.