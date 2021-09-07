Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Sells 69,268 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) by 21.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 248,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,268 shares during the period. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the first quarter valued at $79,000. 67.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.74, for a total transaction of $76,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 10,381 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.80, for a total transaction of $319,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 156,035 shares of company stock valued at $4,707,997 over the last three months. 23.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Shares of Dropbox stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.82. The company had a trading volume of 80,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,279,808. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.34, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.66 and a 12-month high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.25. Dropbox had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 108.39%. The company had revenue of $530.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

