Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $5.80 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,937 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $5,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geller Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 49,083.3% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 2,951 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays raised their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $263.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,548. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.00 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $251.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.31. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

