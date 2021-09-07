Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $36.49 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 234,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,239 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $36,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,850 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $777,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,501 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $794,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $182.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Barclays set a $187.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

NYSE:JPM traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.87. The company had a trading volume of 331,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,857,886. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $477.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 37.71% and a return on equity of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

