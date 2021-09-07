Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Has $22.34 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC reduced its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,686 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the period. Ball comprises 1.6% of Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Ball worth $22,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Ball by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828,067 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ball by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ball by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares during the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Ball by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after acquiring an additional 991,966 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Ball by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ball in a report on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Shares of NYSE BLL traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.68. 104,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,780,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.94%.

In other Ball news, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $1,580,908.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.