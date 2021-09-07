Spears Abacus Advisors LLC Buys 6,030 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snap in the second quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 527.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 73.3% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Snap during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 1,162.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.43, for a total transaction of $1,935,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 957,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,151,768.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 88,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $5,721,855.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,566,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,259,075.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,250,307 shares of company stock valued at $380,827,948.

Snap stock traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.09. 256,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,478,652. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.02 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $80.85. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.28. Snap had a negative return on equity of 32.45% and a negative net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $982.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $846.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNAP. Barclays upped their price target on Snap from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $76.32 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.60.

Snap Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.