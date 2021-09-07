SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) by 47.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYX. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 813.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYX opened at $112.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.96. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1-year low of $79.59 and a 1-year high of $112.75.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.