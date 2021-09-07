Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.34. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $4.86 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their target price for the company from $6.75 to $7.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.21.

Southwestern Energy stock opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.75. Southwestern Energy has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $5.85.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.62 million. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a positive return on equity of 135.54%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,942,579 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $492,632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,925,663 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 101,549,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $575,784,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710,524 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwestern Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,514,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $462,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,970 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 5.3% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 27,230,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,398,000 after buying an additional 1,360,709 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,917,775 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $61,903,000 after acquiring an additional 445,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

About Southwestern Energy

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.