South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Position Increased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 524.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 252,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,295 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $6,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 211.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 26,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 18,184 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 683,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,282,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 6.2% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 18.9% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 202.0% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 305,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,930,000 after acquiring an additional 204,584 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on SJI. Mizuho raised their target price on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

SJI stock opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.24 and a twelve month high of $29.24. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.02%.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI).

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.