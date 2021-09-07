Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEYMF has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.20 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of SEYMF stock opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.14 and its 200-day moving average is $19.86. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

