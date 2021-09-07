Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup began coverage on Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.20 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.20.

Get Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SEYMF opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.86. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a fifty-two week low of $16.25 and a fifty-two week high of $34.50.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It additionally installs, repairs, plumbing, gas, electricity, cooling, heating, and air conditioning system.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.