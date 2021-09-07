Societe Generale Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $115.31 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

