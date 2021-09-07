Societe Generale Upgrades MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) to Buy

Societe Generale upgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on MTUAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of MTU Aero Engines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MTU Aero Engines has an average rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:MTUAY opened at $115.31 on Friday. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of $77.92 and a one year high of $134.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.70 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $120.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.72.
MTU Aero Engines Company Profile
MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.
