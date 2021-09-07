Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.09 Million

Brokerages predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will post $17.09 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $17.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $16.98 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $63.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $81.66 million, with estimates ranging from $79.26 million to $83.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $15.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SMSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Smith Micro Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Dawson James started coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Smith Micro Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $2,497,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its holdings in shares of Smith Micro Software by 236.7% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 202,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 142,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 254.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 79,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 57,054 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Finally, Black Maple Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software during the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMSI stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.98. 216,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,941. Smith Micro Software has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $8.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 0.75.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

