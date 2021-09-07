Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) Sets New 1-Year High at $13.75

Shares of Slate Grocery REIT (TSE:SGR.UN) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.75 and last traded at C$13.62, with a volume of 15091 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.64.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SGR.UN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$9.75 to C$10.75 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Slate Grocery REIT from C$10.25 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$13.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.24, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of C$641.85 million and a P/E ratio of 7.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. Slate Grocery REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Slate Grocery REIT is an owner and operator of U.S. grocery-anchored real estate. The REIT owns and operates approximately U.S. $1.3 billion of critical real estate infrastructure across major U.S. metro markets that communities rely upon for their everyday needs. The REIT's resilient grocery-anchored portfolio and strong credit tenants provide unitholders with durable cash flows and the potential for capital appreciation over the longer term.

