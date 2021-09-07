SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.72

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.72 and last traded at $36.50, with a volume of 3949 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.86.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SkyWater Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on SkyWater Technology in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of SkyWater Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $41.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. Equities analysts forecast that SkyWater Technology, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKYT. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,084,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,667,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,529,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkyWater Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,517,000. Institutional investors own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

