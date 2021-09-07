SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.41 Million

Equities research analysts predict that SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) will report sales of $168.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SJW Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $166.81 million and the highest is $170.00 million. SJW Group posted sales of $165.86 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that SJW Group will report full-year sales of $573.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $570.48 million to $576.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $598.34 million, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $606.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SJW Group.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). SJW Group had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $152.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.58 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company.

Shares of SJW stock opened at $70.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.19. SJW Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $71.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJW. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 548,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,886,000 after purchasing an additional 108,003 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the 1st quarter worth about $16,536,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1,285.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 82,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after acquiring an additional 76,884 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the period. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SJW Group

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

