Sixt (OTCMKTS:SIXGF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Sixt SE (OTCMKTS:SIXGF)’s share price rose 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $136.00 and last traded at $136.00. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SIXGF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sixt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.73.

Sixt SE is a holding company, which engages in the provision of mobility services. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Leasing, and Others. The Rental segment provides vehicle rental and other related services. The Leasing segment offers fleet management and full-service leasing; and sells lease assets.

