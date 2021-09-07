Sinotrans (OTC:SNOTF) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HSBC

HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Sinotrans (OTC:SNOTF) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
SNOTF opened at $0.36 on Friday. Sinotrans has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.51.
About Sinotrans
